Mehran Engineering University’s chemical dept completes 50 years of its inception

HYDERABAD - On the completion of 50 years of the chemical department of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, a colourful ceremony was held at Auditorium. Alumni of the old batch of the chemical department participated in the event and recalled their memories. Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor (VC) Mehran University Dr Taha Hussain Ali said that the galaxy of the chemical sector has gathered and meeting with senior engineers is an opportunity. He said that the alumni have started helping the institution financially and have started giving back their money, learning and knowledge to the institution. Dr Taha Hussain Ali said that the education and training of the students studying in the university should be done as easily as possible. Dr Khadija Qureshi, chairperson of the chemical department, who hosted the event, said that the chemical engineering department is an ancient department that was established in 1970. She said that alumni institutions are important assets as four alumni of the 1970 batch participated in the ceremony, apart from member of the National Assembly and chemical engineer Abdul Aleem Khanzada, a large number of chemical engineers working in important institutions and companies of the country participated.

VC Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali awarded shields and awards to the engineers who have provided excellent services in the field of chemicals, including Engineer Aftab Hussain, Engineer Prof Dr Abdul Khaliq Ansari, Engineer Manwar Ali Memon, Engineer Razia Begum Memon and others.