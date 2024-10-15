Memon directs speedy completion of Red Line BRT project

Karachi - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has reiterated his directive for the Red Line BRT project to be completed ahead of schedule. He highlighted that this project is a game changer for Karachi and that its timely completion is crucial under all circumstances. The Red Line BRT remains a top priority for the Sindh government, with work progressing around the clock. The minister stressed the need to expedite efforts to finish this public project before the deadline.

The Red Line BRT aims to alleviate traffic congestion and provide a sustainable, reliable transportation solution for millions of Karachi residents. A high-level meeting involving the Transport Department and relevant stakeholders was held in Karachi, chaired by Minister Memon, who also oversees Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control. Attendees included Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, CEO of Trans Karachi Shumaila Mohsin, international consultants, contractors, and other officials.

During the meeting, representatives from Trans Karachi, alongwith contractors and consultants, briefed attendees on the ongoing work. The progress of development on Lot 1 and Lot 2 of the Red Line BRT project was also reviewed. Minister Memon emphasised the need for all stakeholders to work together to accelerate construction and fully utilise available resources. He urged that discussions with airport authorities be expedited to resolve issues in the airport area, with a one-week timeline set to prevent any further delays.