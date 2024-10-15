Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Motorcycle collision in Bahawalpur leaves 5 injured

NEWS WIRE
October 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  A devastating motorcycle collision in Bahawalpur has left five people injured on early Monday morning. According to rescue 1122 said that the accident occurred when two motorcycles crashed into each other, resulting in serious injuries to the riders and passengers, a private news channel reported. According to eyewitnesses, the collision happened due to reckless driving and excessive speed. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

