Murad announces interest-free agricultural loans for small growers

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that his government is working on a plan to offer agricultural loans to small growers and the provincial government will cover the interest on these loans, making it easier for small-scale farmers to access the financial support they need to enhance their agricultural activities. “This initiative aims at supporting and empowering small farmers, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of the agricultural sector in Sindh,” the CM said and added under this scheme, growers would only be responsible for repaying the principal amount.

He said this while speaking during the launch ceremony of the Hari Card, presided over by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, at the CM House on Monday.

“We are actively working to provide loans through Sindh Bank to small growers, allowing them to grow crops without facing financial strain,” the CM said and added that his government would cover the interest on the loans, meaning farmers will only need to repay the capital amount. Shah said that the new initiative, tied to the Hari Card, marks a significant step toward transforming the lives of small farmers and boosting the province’s agricultural development.

At the outset of his speech, the CM addressed the recent controversy surrounding police action against participants of the ‘Sindh Rawadari March’. Expressing regret over the incident, he said, “I was deeply hurt by the police action, and I apologise for it,” and went on to say that he would ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.The chief minister explained that the police intervened due to increased security concerns in the city. He added that a terrorist incident had recently taken place near the airport, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit was being held in Islamabad. Given these events, the organisers of the Rawadari March were asked to postpone their protest because Section 144 had been imposed to prevent public gatherings. Unfortunately, the government’s request was not heeded. The Hari Card initiative, alongwith the loan facility, is expected to provide much-needed financial relief to small-scale farmers, fostering economic growth in the agricultural sector.

The CM said that the key features of the Benazir Hari Card are to provide targeted financial support to over one million small farmers. He added that his government was also working with an insurance company to ensure the crops so that growers could be saved from financial loss in case of any natural calamity like floods, heavy rains or fire. “This crop insurance facility would also be tied with the Hari Card holders,” he disclosed.

He said that the agriculture department has registered 1.5 million Haris who were being issued cards today.

Shah said that the card is a continuation of the PPP and the Sindh government’s longstanding efforts to support small and medium farmers, in line with the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. “The Sindh government has introduced numerous initiatives to improve water management, enhance agricultural productivity, and mitigate the impacts of climate change on farming,” he said and added that some of these initiatives include lining watercourses, constructing water storage tanks, and installing high-efficiency irrigation systems. The CM said that the government has also invested in modern agricultural machinery, climate-controlled food storage facilities, and advanced technology for sowing and harvesting crops.

The PPP-led Sindh government has taken swift action in response to the catastrophic 2022 floods that devastated 3.8 million hectares of farmland, causing agricultural losses worth Rs421 billion, Murad Shah recalled. He said that his government launched a Rs20 billion Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Programme, which provided financial aid to around 300,000 farmers, aiding their recovery. “As a result, Sindh recorded a remarkable recovery in its agriculture sector, with wheat production exceeding four million metric tonnes in 2024,” he said.

The chief minister reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to adopting climate-smart agricultural practices and technologies to boost crop yields, ensure food security, and promote economic prosperity for farmers and the nation. The Benazir Hari Card, he said, represents a significant step towards fulfilling these goals and providing much-needed support to Sindh’s agricultural community. “Our farmers are the backbone of our economy and crucial to ensuring food security,” Shah said, emphasising the importance of the agriculture sector in Sindh and across Pakistan. He urged stakeholders to work together to build a resilient future where farmers thrive, and the nation’s food supply remains secure.