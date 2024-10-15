Tuesday, October 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PA body to probe supply of drugs in educational institutions

Opposition members voice concern over police raids on MPAs’ houses

PA body to probe supply of drugs in educational institutions
Our Staff Reporter
October 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday constituted a parliamentary committee to investigate the supply and use of drugs in private and public educational institutions. During yesterday’s assembly session which commenced with a delay of nearly 45 minutes after a two-day break, a treasury member Amjad Ali Javed raised the issue of drug use in public and private educational institutions.

The speaker responded that the incidents occurring in private educational institutions were a matter of grave concern. He also established a parliamentary committee to investigate the facts regarding the supply and use of drugs in the educational institutions. He also noted that complaints of sexual harassment against girls in educational institutions were a matter of concern for all of them. The speaker of the Punjab Assembly revealed that according to the Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University, male staff members were sexually harassing girls, leading to a call for their removal from the university. The speaker emphasised that they all had daughters, and these incidents were extremely alarming.

Govt set to unveil proposed 26th amendment in Parliament on Friday

Also, during the discussion on law and order in the assembly, treasury members claimed that everything was fine while the opposition raised numerous complaints. Opposition members voiced their protest during the discussion regarding police behavior and violations of privacy of the Tehreek-e-Insaf members. The speaker took serious notice of police raids on the home of opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan and sought explanation from the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman. The minister assured the House that Punjab Police would not arrest any member of the Assembly without the speaker’s permission in the future. On completion of the day’s agenda, the speaker adjourned the session of the Punjab Assembly until 11 AM on Tuesday.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1728880416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024