PA body to probe supply of drugs in educational institutions

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday constituted a parliamentary committee to investigate the supply and use of drugs in private and public educational institutions. During yesterday’s assembly session which commenced with a delay of nearly 45 minutes after a two-day break, a treasury member Amjad Ali Javed raised the issue of drug use in public and private educational institutions.

The speaker responded that the incidents occurring in private educational institutions were a matter of grave concern. He also established a parliamentary committee to investigate the facts regarding the supply and use of drugs in the educational institutions. He also noted that complaints of sexual harassment against girls in educational institutions were a matter of concern for all of them. The speaker of the Punjab Assembly revealed that according to the Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University, male staff members were sexually harassing girls, leading to a call for their removal from the university. The speaker emphasised that they all had daughters, and these incidents were extremely alarming.

Also, during the discussion on law and order in the assembly, treasury members claimed that everything was fine while the opposition raised numerous complaints. Opposition members voiced their protest during the discussion regarding police behavior and violations of privacy of the Tehreek-e-Insaf members. The speaker took serious notice of police raids on the home of opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan and sought explanation from the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman. The minister assured the House that Punjab Police would not arrest any member of the Assembly without the speaker’s permission in the future. On completion of the day’s agenda, the speaker adjourned the session of the Punjab Assembly until 11 AM on Tuesday.