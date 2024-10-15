Pakistan Army initiates development projects to enhance infrastructure in Gwadar

The Pakistan Army has launched several development projects aimed at improving infrastructure in Gwadar. As part of these initiatives, the Army has organized skill training programs for local youth, equipping them with valuable skills for future employment opportunities.

In addition, the Army has installed a modern solar system at the Government Higher Secondary School in Gwadar, ensuring a reliable power supply for educational purposes. Furthermore, construction has begun on a playground at the school, providing students with recreational facilities.

These efforts by the Pakistan Army are expected to significantly contribute to the development of the region and improve the quality of life for Gwadar's residents.



