Tuesday, October 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan Army initiates development projects to enhance infrastructure in Gwadar

Pakistan Army initiates development projects to enhance infrastructure in Gwadar
Web Desk
12:53 PM | October 15, 2024
National

The Pakistan Army has launched several development projects aimed at improving infrastructure in Gwadar. As part of these initiatives, the Army has organized skill training programs for local youth, equipping them with valuable skills for future employment opportunities.

In addition, the Army has installed a modern solar system at the Government Higher Secondary School in Gwadar, ensuring a reliable power supply for educational purposes. Furthermore, construction has begun on a playground at the school, providing students with recreational facilities.

These efforts by the Pakistan Army are expected to significantly contribute to the development of the region and improve the quality of life for Gwadar's residents.
 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024