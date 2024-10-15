Pakistan, China agree to enhance bilateral ties

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Islamabad today and discussed bilateral relations.

Both the sides agreed to enhance bilateral trade and undertake joint efforts for regional peace and stability.

In his remarks, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said hosting SCO meeting is an honour for Pakistan and it will project positive image of Pakistan. He said this platform will enhance regional cooperation.

The Speaker National Assembly said China is a strategic partner of Pakistan.

He said parliamentary level cooperation between Pakistan and China will be enhanced. He said exchange of parliamentary delegations will be promoted in future.