Pakistan rely on spin trio for second Test against England in Multan

LAHORE - Pakistan selectors have reshuffled their lineup for the second Test against England, bringing in three spinners – Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan, and Noman Ali – to boost their chances on a spin-friendly pitch in Multan. Senior players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed, and Naseem Shah, have been rested for the must-win match, scheduled for today (Tuesday) at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan is desperate to level the series after a crushing defeat in the first Test, where England handed them an innings and 47-run loss. Despite Pakistan’s impressive 556-run total in the first innings, the visitors dominated the final three days, leaving the hosts scrambling for a series comeback in Multan. England, meanwhile, will be eager to clinch the Test series with another victory.

Assistant head coach Azhar Mahmood dismissed suggestions of a change in approach, stating that the plan had been to favor spin even in the first Test. However, Pakistan’s decision to field only one specialist spinner backfired as the pitch didn’t offer significant turn, even by day five.

Now, with the same fatigued pitch in play for the second Test, Pakistan is banking on the conditions to favor spin this time around. Mahmood explained, “We planned for a spinning pitch in the first Test, but it didn’t take turn. Now, on this ninth-day pitch, we expect it to finally spin.”

In a marked departure from their recent strategy, Pakistan, who previously relied heavily on pace against Bangladesh, have opted for an all-spin attack despite their best spinner, Abrar Ahmed, being sidelined with dengue fever. Zahid Mahmood, who was part of the series against England two years ago, will be joined by Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. Mahmood’s Test record includes 12 wickets but with a concerning economy rate of 6.94.

The only change in Pakistan’s batting lineup is the debut of Kamran Ghulam, who replaces Babar Azam. Azhar Mahmood clarified that resting Babar, Shaheen, and Naseem was always part of the team’s long-term plan, emphasizing that it was not a reaction to the first Test defeat.

England, on the other hand, have made minimal adjustments to their lineup. Ben Stokes, now fully fit, returns to the team, replacing Chris Woakes. Stokes leads a Durham-heavy pace attack alongside Matt Potts and Brydon Carse, with Gus Atkinson rested. Stokes acknowledged the unpredictability of the reused pitch, saying, “You’d like to think it will offer spinners more than it did last game, but we won’t know until we’re out there.”

Meanwhile, amid rumors of the third Test being moved from Rawalpindi due to anti-government protests in nearby Islamabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board swiftly dismissed the speculation. In a statement, the PCB confirmed: “The third Test will be played in Rawalpindi as scheduled, and there is no substance to the rumors about a venue change.”

ENGLAND’S PLAYING XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Brandon Carse, Matt Potts, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir.