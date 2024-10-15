Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII commences: ISPR

Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII has commenced at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pabbi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Druzhba-VII is the 7th bilateral joint exercise in the Counter Terrorism domain between the Armies of Pakistan and Russia.

The two weeks long exercise commenced on October 13 at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with the participation of Light Commando Troops of Pakistan Army and Russian Military Contingent, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Commandant National Counter Terrorism Centre graced the opening ceremony of the exercise as a chief guest.

The exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the friendly countries.

The participating troops are looking forward to benefit from mutual expertise and experience.

Last month, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was keen to expand trade, economic, energy, connectivity and security cooperation with Russia.

The prime minister was talking to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who called on him, according to a PM Office press release.