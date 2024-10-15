Pakistan signs MoU with Chinese company to boost dry fruits export

Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Chinese company to enhance the value addition and export of dry fruits. This partnership is expected to provide Pakistan with access to new international markets and meet the growing demand for high-quality dry fruits in China.

The collaboration is anticipated to stimulate economic activities in the region, particularly in South Waziristan, where the initiative will create new job opportunities for the local population. By focusing on value addition, the agreement aims to boost exports and contribute to the country’s economic growth through this growing sector.