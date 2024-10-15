Pakistan taekwondo squad reaches Indonesia for 6th Asian Open Championship

LAHORE - A 16-member Pakistan taekwondo squad has reached Indonesia to participate in the 6th Asian Open Kyorugi Taekwondo Championship, set to take place from October 15 to 18 at the Indore Stadium Sports Center in Tangerang. The championship will feature more than 275 athletes from various Asian nations, including India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Nepal, and the host country, Indonesia. The Pakistan squad comprises seven male and three female athletes. In the men’s category, Haroon Khan (-58 kg), Numan Khan (-63 kg), Saud Alam (-63 kg), Muhammad Arbaz Khan (-68 kg), Mazhar Abbas (-80 kg), Ikhtsham-ul-Haq (-87 kg), and Hamza Omar Saeed (+87 kg) will represent Pakistan. On the women’s side, Noor Rahman (-57 kg), Maleeha Ali (-73 kg), and Manisha Ali (+73 kg) will compete.The team is headed by Lt Col Zeeshan Aslam, with Master Yusuf Karami serving as head coach, Syed Sadaqat Hussain as manager, and Faisal Nadeem Butt as team physiotherapist. The athletes have already begun their training at the indoor stadium under the supervision of coach Karami. The team is optimistic about their chances, with Hamza Saeed (+87 kg) expressing confidence in the extensive preparations made ahead of the championship. “We have put in a lot of hard work, and this competition will also provide valuable opportunities to learn from international coaches and athletes, which will benefit us in the future,” Saeed said.

Female competitor Noor Rehman (-57 kg) emphasized her determination, saying, “I won’t underestimate any opponent. My goal is to bring pride to Pakistan by winning medals in this prestigious event.”