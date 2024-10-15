Pandemic Risk

The rise of superbugs is a growing concern for health authorities, with devastating impacts on public health. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism warns that by 2050, antibiotic-resistant microbes could claim 10 million lives annually. Currently, 700,000 people die each year due to antibiotic and antimicrobial resistance, a figure higher than deaths from cancer, kidney disease, and other chronic conditions.

Self-medication is a major contributor to this problem. To tackle this public health threat, awareness campaigns must be launched across the country. Antibiotics should only be dispensed under medical supervision to prevent misuse and curb the spread of resistance.

ZAMUR HAFEEZ,

Shapuk.