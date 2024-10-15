Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Past in Perspective

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” –Franklin D. Roosevelt

Past in Perspective
October 15, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

Cleopatra, the last pharaoh of Ancient Egypt, ruled with charisma and intelligence during a tumultuous period. Ascending to the throne in 51 BCE, she skillfully navigated the complex political landscape by forming alliances with influential Roman leaders, including Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. Cleopatra’s reign was marked by economic prosperity, cultural flourishing, and advancements in architecture and science. Her infamous relationships with Caesar and Antony fueled political intrigue, ultimately shaping the fate of Egypt. Despite facing challenges from rivalries and external pressures, Cleopatra’s legacy endures as a symbol of resilience and sophistication in one of the most captivating chapters of ancient history.

