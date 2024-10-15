Tuesday, October 15, 2024
PIA flight attendant goes missing in Canada

Web Desk
10:58 AM | October 15, 2024
Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant has reportedly disappeared in Canada, bringing the total count of missing staff from the national carrier in Canada to 12 this year.

According to details, the PIA steward Mohsin Raza was scheduled to perform his duties on the PIA flight PK-784 from Toronto to Karachi. However, he disappeared from his hotel room in Toronto.

According to the PIA spokesperson confirmed that action has been initiated against the missing flight attendant and the matter is being investigated.

