PM, Tajik counterpart Qohir Rasulzoda vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation at SCO meeting

met with Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for close bilateral collaboration to boost cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and regional connectivity.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) moot, highlighted the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Prime Minister Rasulzoda expressed gratitude for Pakistan's hospitality and organization of the SCO CHG meeting, while also thanking Pakistan for allowing sugar exports to Tajikistan. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors.

Later, PM Shehbaz shared his satisfaction with the meeting on social media, underscoring both nations' determination to advance mutually beneficial cooperation.