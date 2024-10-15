Tuesday, October 15, 2024
PM welcomes Palestinian students as they arrive to complete studies

PM welcomes Palestinian students as they arrive to complete studies
October 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the first batch of Palestinian medical students who arrived in Lahore to complete their medical education. “Pakistan warmly welcomes Palestinian medical students for completion of their studies. Their presence further strengthens the bonds of solidarity between our peoples,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline. He reiterated that Pakistan stood firmly with the people of Palestine in support of their inalienable rights to education, health, and a brighter future for all.

