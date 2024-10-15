Potts hails perfect execution of plan to break key partnerships

England fast bowler praised his team's strategy in breaking key partnerships, emphasizing that their plan was executed with precision.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Potts acknowledged the challenges England faced on the field but expressed satisfaction with the eventual breakthrough. "We gave it everything as fast bowlers, but it was a real struggle to break those partnerships," Potts said. "Today was tough, but the effort paid off."

Reflecting on his past bowling experiences in the subcontinent, Potts highlighted the unique challenges in Multan. "I’ve bowled in India before, but the heat in Multan was something else,” he noted. Despite the heat, Potts believed the pitch still had plenty to offer for seamers.

"I had in-depth discussions with James Anderson about the conditions, and we both felt there was enough in the pitch for us," the pacer explained. "A long partnership can swing the game, but overall, the bowling felt good," he added.

Potts stressed the critical role of breaking partnerships in changing the course of a match. “As a bowler, it’s vital to disrupt key partnerships, and we’re glad we were able to do that. Coming in with a solid plan and seeing it executed is always rewarding."

He also addressed a pivotal moment in the game when Mohammad Rizwan was caught. "The catch off Rizwan felt clear to me, even though the keeper and slip didn’t pick it up immediately. Breaking that partnership was crucial for us."

Despite the challenging conditions, Potts remained positive about his bowling performance and England’s overall standing in the match. "It was a tough day, but I’m pleased with how we handled it, and I’m optimistic about where we are in the game," he concluded.