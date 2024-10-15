Tuesday, October 15, 2024
President, Chinese Premier Li Qiang discuss bilateral ties during historic visit

President, Chinese Premier Li Qiang discuss bilateral ties during historic visit
Web Desk
7:09 PM | October 15, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari met Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Tuesday, marking the first visit by a Chinese premier to Pakistan in eleven years.

Li Qiang commended Pakistan for its steadfast support on key issues and reaffirmed China’s commitment to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, independence, and prosperity.

During the visit, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also met with the Chinese premier to discuss enhancing bilateral trade and regional peace efforts.

Sadiq highlighted the importance of the SCO meeting in projecting a positive image of Pakistan and expressed his desire to strengthen parliamentary cooperation through future exchanges between both countries.

