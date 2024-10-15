Pro Cricket League unveils fixtures for inaugural season

The Pro Cricket League has unveiled the fixtures for its inaugural season, showcasing an impressive lineup of teams: Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers, Faridabad Sledgehammer Knights, Noida Eagles, Gurugram Patriots, Rajasthan Kings, and Sahgal Delhi Demons.

Fans can expect thrilling matches as these teams vie for glory. The season kicks off on October 18 and will culminate with the finals on October 27 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

The action begins with a clash between the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers and the Faridabad Sledgehammer Knights on October 18. The following day, the Noida Eagles will face the Gurugram Patriots, while the Rajasthan Kings take on the Sahgal Delhi Demons.

On October 20, the Faridabad Sledgehammer Knights will battle the Gurugram Patriots, with the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers squaring off against the Noida Eagles. October 21 features the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers against the Sahgal Delhi Demons and the Rajasthan Kings versus Faridabad Sledgehammer Knights.

Fans can look forward to more exciting encounters on October 22 when the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers clash with the Gurugram Patriots, and the Noida Eagles face the Rajasthan Kings. The action continues on October 23, with the Faridabad Sledgehammer Knights meeting the Sahgal Delhi Demons, followed by a match between the Rajasthan Kings and Gurugram Patriots.

On October 24, the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers compete against the Rajasthan Kings, and the Sahgal Delhi Demons take on the Noida Eagles. The schedule concludes on October 25 with the Faridabad Sledgehammer Knights facing the Noida Eagles, followed by a match between the Sahgal Delhi Demons and Gurugram Patriots. Finally, the arena will host two semi-final matches on October 26, leading to the final match on October 27.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Pro Cricket League to the vibrant cricket community in Delhi," said Chetan Sharma, Commissioner of the Pro Cricket League. "This league presents a unique opportunity to unite fans from diverse backgrounds in a shared celebration of the sport we love."

The inaugural season will also feature legendary cricketing icons, including Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi, Phil Mustard, Dilshan Munaweera, Shabaz Nadem, Manpreet Goni, Bipul Sharma, Robin Bist, Mahesh Rawat, Vikas Tokas, and Navin Stewart, promising fans a premier viewing experience.

"As we launch this international season, we take immense pride in showcasing cricketing talent that resonates deeply with enthusiasts across India," said Executive Director Ganesh Sharma. "This league serves as a platform for fans to engage directly with the sport and its stars, creating unforgettable experiences that transcend the boundaries of the game. We are thrilled to bring high-caliber cricket to our passionate audience."

Sachin Gupta, Managing Director and Founder of the Pro Cricket League, added, "The Pro Cricket League is a significant step in nurturing the next generation of cricket talent in India. We are optimistic that this league will inspire young players to pursue their dreams. By highlighting emerging talent alongside established stars, the league aims to cultivate a rich cricketing culture rooted in passion and dedication."