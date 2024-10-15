Tuesday, October 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI leader Azeem Lakhvi resurfaces, denies abduction claims

PTI leader Azeem Lakhvi resurfaces, denies abduction claims
Web Desk
11:10 AM | October 15, 2024
National

In a recent development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azeem Lakhvi has resurfaced after a period of being in hiding, refuting claims of abduction. This clarification follows remarks made by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, who asserted that Lakhvi had been detained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Lakhvi denied the detention allegations, stating, "Azma Bukhari, though Punjab’s information minister, is misinformed. We are not detained. I am in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with friends, following the party’s directives."

He further clarified that he is currently alone and not accompanied by other PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs). Lakhvi expressed concern over the increasing pressure on PTI members, citing examples such as Mubeen Arif, whose factory had its electricity cut off, with machinery brought in to demolish the premises.

Lakhvi also highlighted other incidents, including the demolition of Javed Iqbal Warraich's residence, the sealing of Sheikh Waqas’ petrol pump, and the shutdown of his transport business. Additionally, he alleged that an attack was carried out on the home of Haji Imtiaz’s brother, claiming these actions were attempts to intimidate PTI leaders.

Pakistan Army initiates development projects to enhance infrastructure in Gwadar

In a related political development, PTI has postponed its planned protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, originally scheduled for today (Tuesday). The decision came during a meeting of the party’s political committee and was attributed to the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, also taking place in the capital.

PTI’s postponement of the protest, paired with Lakhvi’s statements, highlights the growing tensions between the party and the authorities.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024