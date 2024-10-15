PTI leader Azeem Lakhvi resurfaces, denies abduction claims

In a recent development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azeem Lakhvi has resurfaced after a period of being in hiding, refuting claims of abduction. This clarification follows remarks made by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, who asserted that Lakhvi had been detained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Lakhvi denied the detention allegations, stating, "Azma Bukhari, though Punjab’s information minister, is misinformed. We are not detained. I am in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with friends, following the party’s directives."

He further clarified that he is currently alone and not accompanied by other PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs). Lakhvi expressed concern over the increasing pressure on PTI members, citing examples such as Mubeen Arif, whose factory had its electricity cut off, with machinery brought in to demolish the premises.

Lakhvi also highlighted other incidents, including the demolition of Javed Iqbal Warraich's residence, the sealing of Sheikh Waqas’ petrol pump, and the shutdown of his transport business. Additionally, he alleged that an attack was carried out on the home of Haji Imtiaz’s brother, claiming these actions were attempts to intimidate PTI leaders.

In a related political development, PTI has postponed its planned protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, originally scheduled for today (Tuesday). The decision came during a meeting of the party’s political committee and was attributed to the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, also taking place in the capital.

PTI’s postponement of the protest, paired with Lakhvi’s statements, highlights the growing tensions between the party and the authorities.