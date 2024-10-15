Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Punjab CM forms committee to investigate alleged assault at private college

October 15, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged rape of a female student at a private college.

The six-member committee, led by the Punjab chief secretary, also includes the home secretary, advocate general Punjab, secretary of higher education, and secretary of specialized healthcare. The committee has the authority to add more members if needed.

The committee will collect evidence, record statements from students, teachers, and the college administration, and review the role of the police in the incident. Additionally, it will assess the response of the college administration to the allegations.

However, the father of the alleged victim has refuted the claims, stating that his daughter was not assaulted but had sustained a back injury after slipping at home, which led to her hospitalization in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He added that protests using his daughter’s name are unfounded and unrelated to the incident.

“We have provided the police with medical reports,” the father said, expressing shock at the protests sparked by the false claims. "As a parent, this has been deeply painful."

