Real Price

We often hear stories of how rising costs, inflation, electricity bills, and the general cost-of-living crisis have worn down the common person. While economists debate the significance of small fluctuations in economic indicators, they are often detached from the realities on the ground. These figures may be abstract for many economists, but for the average citizen, they can be a matter of life and death.

A recent tragic incident near Taxila, where a poverty-stricken man, overwhelmed by a hefty electricity bill, took his own life by slitting his throat, is a stark reminder of why the economy matters beyond mere statistics. The man was charged with a bill of 50,000 rupees, an unbearable sum for someone struggling to survive in Pakistan. Heartbreakingly, he is not an isolated case.

Across Pakistan, many have taken their own lives under the crushing weight of economic pressure, yet their names remain unspoken. Electricity bills have been a major contributor to this crisis. There have been numerous reports across the country about efforts to meet IMF targets and ambitious government goals, leading electricity distribution companies to impose widespread, indiscriminate hikes in electricity costs. These increases are often applied without considering the actual consumption of those affected. Some have faced a 20,000 or 30,000 rupee rise in their bills, even in cases where the property in question hasn’t been used at all. This blanket approach seems designed to generate revenue rather than charge individuals based on their real usage.

This incident highlights the urgent need for action. Pakistan’s recent agreement to renew contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) should be viewed in this context. We must reduce the cost of electricity per unit and prevent power distribution companies from overcharging consumers. Additionally, large industrial power users who are stealing electricity and evading payment must be held accountable.