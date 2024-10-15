Samiya Afsar steers Conquerors to win in U19 Women’s T20 opener

LAHORE - Samiya Afsar’s all-round performance helped Conquerors beat Invincibles by 31 runs in the opening match of the U19 Women’s T20 Tournament at the LCCA Ground in Lahore. In the second match of the day, Challengers overcame Strikers by one wicket. In the game between Conquerors and Invincibles, Conquerors scored 119 for seven in 20 overs after being invited to bat first. Opening batter Samiya scored 32 off 24 balls, which included six fours. For Invincibles, Syeda Batool Fatima bagged four wickets for 27 runs in four overs. In turn, Invincibles managed to score 88 for seven with Manahil Rafiq (19, 33b, 3x4s) top-scoring for the losing side. Samiya was the most successful bowler for the winning team, clinching two wickets for nine runs in three overs. The second match of the day was a low-scoring thriller as Strikers posted 58 for seven in 20 overs after electing to bat first. Maham Anees (18, 23b, 3x4s) was the only batter to reach double figures. Challengers’ Aleesa Mukhtiar and Hadia Mina bagged two wickets apiece. Challengers lost nine wickets in the run-chase, getting to the target with 20 balls to spare. Captain Sana Talib (10 not out, 15b, 1x4) steered her side home. Strikers’ Rozina Akram (4-0-16-3) and Amina Abid (3-1-10-2) shared five wickets between them.The second-round matches of the tournament will be played at the LCCA Ground on Wednesday.

Scores in Brief

CONQUERORS 119-7, 20 overs (Samiya Afsar 32, Fatima Khan 23*, Aqsa Habib 20; Syeda Batool Fatima 4-27)beat INVINCIBLES 88-7, 20 overs (Manahil Rafiq 19; Samiya Afsar 2-9) by 31 runs.

CHALLENGERS 61-9, 16.4 overs (Malaika Suhani 11, Sana Talib 10*; Rozina Akram 3-16, Amina Abid 2-10) beat STRIKERS 58-7, 20 overs (Maham Anees 18; Aleesa Mukhtiar 2-6, Hadia Mina 2-13) by 1 wicket.