SCCI sets up help desk to assist business community

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Develop­ment Authority (SMEDA), has established a help desk to assist the business community with fi­nancial grants for the promotion and expansion of the textile in­dustry through value addition.

The SCCI President, Fazl Muqeem Khan, along with Vice President Shehryar Khan, inau­gurated the help desk on Mon­day. Chartered Accountant Ah­mad Shahid, Ejaz Ali Shah, Kamal Mehmood, and SMEDA officials were also present at the event.

The matching grant is be­ing provided under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the Ministry of Com­merce, implemented by SME­DA, with the aim of offering fi­nancial assistance to more than 1,000 industrial stitching units to revive the textile industry. The officials briefed the SCCI leadership on the details of the matching grant.

Fazl Muqeem Khan lauded the announcement of the match­ing grant for industrial stitch­ing units, describing it as a mile­stone initiative for the revival and development of the textile industry. He noted that the tex­tile industry is rapidly declining under the current circumstanc­es, with many industrial units closing down, which has led to increased unemployment in the province.

The SCCI chief emphasised the need for similar grants to be announced for other sectors, including CNG and petroleum, to stimulate business, industry, and trade. He highlighted that promoting economic activities and industrial growth would create new employment oppor­tunities.

Fazl Muqeem urged the busi­ness community to take full ad­vantage of the matching grant for the expansion and improve­ment of their businesses and in­dustries. He also stressed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment should take similar in­itiatives to keep the industrial sector active in the province. He also called on the government to announce a special fiscal relief package for sick and non-opera­tional textile and other industri­al units in the province.