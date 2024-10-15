Tuesday, October 15, 2024
SCO summit to prove a milestone in region future: Governor

Staff Reporter
October 15, 2024
KARACHI  - The Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Conference will prove to be a milestone in prosperity, development and bright future of the region. He said, “I welcome the distinguished guests participating in the conference of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and welcome the heads of different countries to the land of Pakistan.” The governor said that the conference would further strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy and political relations among friendly countries and it would open new avenues.

Staff Reporter

