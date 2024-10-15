Shaheed-e-Millat SSB Cup Basketball Tournament starts tomorrow

LAHORE - The Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan SSB Cup Basketball Tournament, organized by Firdous Ittihad under the patronage of SOA and supported by the Sindh Sports Board, is set to commence tomorrow (October 16) at the Shaheed-e-Millat International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, to mark the martyrdom day of Liaquat Ali Khan. The tournament, which will be played in the 3x3 format, will be inaugurated by Section Officer of the Sports Department, A.D. Gopang, as announced by the tournament’s chief organizer, Ghulam Muhammad Khan. Participating teams are instructed to collect their draws from Tournament Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Yahya. The final match will be held on October 19.