A in Karachi acquitted former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and several others on Tuesday in a reference related to the illegal appointment of the Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The court accepted NAB’s request to withdraw the case and directed the reference to be sent back to the NAB chairman.

Those acquitted include former PSO MD Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq, former Secretary Petroleum Arshad Mirza, and former MD Yaqub Sattar.