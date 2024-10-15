Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Sindh’s farms produce 94opc of country’s bananas

October 15, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  Banana is one of the most important fruit crops in Pakistan, with 94 percent of the country’s production coming from Sindh province. According to a report on social media, the districts of Khairpur, Ghotki, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, and Nausheroferoze have ideal conditions for growing bananas due to their fertile land and favourable climate. Sindh grows about 135,000 tonnes of bananas each year on over 40,000 acres. This makes the province a key player in supporting both local and national banana consumption.

