SMC conducts cleaning operations in Sukkur

Staff Reporter
October 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday conducted uninterrupted cleaning operations throughout the city, ensuring optimal sanitation facilities for residents. Sanitation teams of the SMC, under the guidance of Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh, remained active even during holidays. In addition to street cleaning, parks were also cleared as part of the grand waste clearance activity, during tonnes of city waste was transported in the past 24 hours. The cleaning teams were deployed in several areas to enhance cleaning efforts. SMC officers and operational teams are working in three shifts and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure a clean environment for the residents.

