Social media helping ecommerce businesses growth in Pakistan

Influencer marketing has emerged as an important component of e-commerce and a game-changer for businesses in recent years, reports WealthPK.

Kashaf Ayub, who is an influencer and blogger on Instagram, told WealthPK, "As an influencer, when we recommend a product or service to our followers, it has a significant impact on the e-commerce sales. Our followers view us as trusted sources of information, making them more likely to buy, based on our recommendations. This leads to a large increase in revenue for the businesses that partner with us."

She added, "Influencers act as a trendsetter, and their recommendations can create a sense of necessity. When an influencer recommends a product, it rapidly becomes a must-have item, resulting in significant sales increases. Influencer marketing is so effective because of the trust influencers have established with their followers. Consumers are more likely to purchase products recommended by someone they feel they know and trust, rather than through traditional advertisements."

"When we receive PR packages from various brands, we review the products and share our thoughts with our followers. This process introduces new items to the market and informs our audience about them. By highlighting these products, we help increase the brand's visibility and reach, ultimately contributing to their business growth. Our reviews can generate interest and encourage our followers to try the products, benefiting both the brands and our community.

"As an influencer, we often engage with our audience through comments and direct messages, providing immediate feedback and building a sense of community around the products. This interaction creates a mutually beneficial environment for both followers and brands where the followers feel heard and valued, while the brands get a better understanding of market trends and what consumers need."

"Platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels have made short videos very popular, giving influencers new ways to showcase products creatively. This format allows influencers to engage their audiences through dynamic and entertaining videos. Because of this, the video content is now a key way to boost sales, as it grabs attention quickly and clearly shows product features and benefits in a simple way."

"I only promote brands and products that I actually use and believe in because being honest matters to my audience. If I don't like a product, I won't share it. My followers trust my recommendations, so it's important to maintain that trust," she informed WealthPK.

"Being an influencer is challenging. I spend a lot of time researching and staying updated on the latest trends. When I review brands, I make sure my posts are current and relevant to connect with my audience. This keeps my content fresh and encourages my followers to make quick purchases," Kashaf added.

Farheen, who is a food blogger, told WealthPK, "Today, everything operates on a market-driven model. Good marketing is really important; it not only makes your product more visible, but also helps your business grow".

"As food bloggers and influencers, we have many followers on the social media and share our thoughts and experiences about different foods and products. We make food more enjoyable and relatable by telling stories that connect with our audience."

She added, "We explore various restaurants and share our experiences and their food on our social media platforms. This showcases what each restaurant offers and engages our followers. By highlighting these places, we increase their visibility and encourage our audience to check them out. This promotion helps the restaurants attract more customers."

"Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms have made new and creative foods popular. I've noticed a growing number of brands in the food and beverage sector partnering with influencers to drive their business growth," she said.

"As influencers, working with brands can lead to good financial rewards, allowing us to create multiple income sources and become more stable. With the rise of e-commerce, our earning potential continues to grow. This benefits our business and improves our overall well-being. By teaming up with brands, we find better opportunities that also help ecommerce businesses grow — it's a win-win for everyone," Farheen told WealthPK.