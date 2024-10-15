Spain forward Nico Williams pledges to fight racism as lifelong mission

Spain forward , who has Ghanaian heritage, said fighting racism is his life goal following multiple incidents of racist abuse against Black players in the country.

In an interview with Spanish daily El Mundo, Williams said he and his brother (Bilbao and Ghana forward Inaki Williams) have an important task in this life, which is the fight against racism.

"It's my No. 1 goal. As a public figure, to contribute to that fight, I cannot be sidetracked or become a freak and not have my feet on the ground," he said.

The Athletic Bilbao forward, however, said Spain is moving forward on the right path, and the country's people must continue like this.

"There are always people who try to sell another image of immigrants, but they are a minority. I am very happy to see that progress is being made in this battle against racism," Williams said.

He stressed it is important to raise awareness that many people come to Spain in search of opportunities to earn a living.

"It is important to make everyone aware that many people come to Spain to earn their bread, to try to achieve a future that they do not have in their countries and to give a better life to their children," he said.

Williams was born in Pamplona, northern Spain to Ghanaian parents and joined Athletic Bilbao's youth academy in 2013.

The 22-year-old was promoted to the first team in 2021, where he had the opportunity to play alongside his older brother, Inaki.