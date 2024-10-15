Tuesday, October 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sukkur Barrage administration clarifies road closure rumours

Our Staff Reporter
October 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage, Mansoor Ahmed Memon, on Monday, has categorically denied reports circulating on social media and news outlets regarding the closure of Sukkur Barrage Road. Contrary to baseless rumours, the administration confirms that the road will remain open as usual. The maintenance work currently underway does not warrant an eight-month closure, as falsely claimed. The chief engineer urged the public to disregard these unfounded rumours and added that no official announcement or notification has been issued regarding the closure.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1728880416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024