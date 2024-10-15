Three policemen dismissed for committing corruption, power abuse

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has dismissed three police officials on the charges of corruption and abuse of power. A police spokesman said here on Monday that the CPO during a orderly room meeting reviewed cases of show-cause notices, inquiries and appeals against police officials and removed a Sub Inspector (SI), an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and a Constable from service on the charges of corruption and abuse of power. The CPO also forfeited three-year service of an Inspector and reprimanded eight cops on different charges, the spokesman added.

Caller arrested for threatening female lawyer

The police have arrested a mobile phone caller on the charge of intimidating a female lawyer for pursuing a rape case. A police spokesman said here on Monday that two anonymous callers had contacted Advocate Ayesha Yasmeen through mobile phone and hurled threats of dire consequences for pursuing a rape case in a court of law. During the conversation, one of the callers identified himself as Shehzad. The lawyer immediately complained to the Women Police Station Faisalabad which registered a case and started an investigation. The police traced accused Muhammad Shehzad of Chak No.256-GB in Toba Tek Singh through his mobile phone and arrested him. The caller was a record holder and wanted to the police in a number of cases. The police locked the accused behind bars while efforts to arrest his accomplice are underway, the spokesman added.

2 POs held over human trafficking charges

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad claimed to arrest two Proclaimed Offenders (PO) involved human trafficking hand Hawala Hundi. FIA spokesman said here on Monday that accused Faisal Majeed r/o Paradise Valley and Khizar Hayat r/o Tandlianwala were involved in extortion money from the citizens for sending them abroad for employment. In this connection, they had also made several transactions through Hawala Hundi. FIA Faisalabad Circle after receiving complaints conducted raids and arrested both accused who were already declared as PO’s due to their disappearance from their native areas.

The accused were locked behind bars after recovery of mobile phones, illegal transaction record, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.