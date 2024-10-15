Two-day SCO summit begins in Islamabad amid tight security

The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit is set to commence today (Tuesday) in Islamabad, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presiding over the meeting. Tight security measures have been put in place as Islamabad hosts the heads of government from SCO member states.

Attendees will include the prime ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, alongside the first vice president of Iran and India’s external affairs minister. China will be represented by Premier of the State Council Li Qiang. Additionally, the prime minister of Mongolia, an observer state, and the deputy chairman of the cabinet of ministers and foreign minister of Turkmenistan, a special guest, will participate.

The summit’s agenda focuses on strengthening cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, and socio-cultural linkages, while also reviewing the performance of the SCO. Bilateral meetings between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visiting delegations are expected to take place on the sidelines.

Diplomatic experts view the as a crucial platform for enhancing regional cooperation and trade, further elevating Pakistan’s role on the global stage. With SCO member states representing around 40% of the global population and 32% of the world’s GDP, this summit offers Pakistan significant opportunities to shape its economic and investment future.

Experts also highlighted Pakistan's strategic importance, especially after the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), positioning the country as an attractive destination for investment. They emphasized that Pakistan’s engagement at the summit could foster open dialogue and collaboration to address regional challenges and trade barriers.

The SCO, founded in 1996 as the Shanghai Five and expanded in 2001, has become a significant forum for regional diplomacy. Pakistan joined as a full member in 2017, having performed its observer role from 2015 to 2017. The summit is expected to further strengthen regional diplomacy and deepen economic cooperation among member states.