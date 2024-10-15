VEON’s HQ move to Dubai will boost Pakistan’s digital future

LAHORE - Jazz and VEON’s (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), Monday announced that VEON’s Board of Directors has approved a plan to move its headquarters from Amsterdam to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where VEON’s expanding operational hub has been located since early 2022.

With the move of its headquarters to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), VEON will become the largest Nasdaq-listed company with its Group headquarters in Dubai, which is also home to Nasdaq Dubai.

“This relocation strengthens Jazz’s ability to accelerate our ServiceCo and enterprise journey by leveraging Dubai’s role as a global tech hub and driving innovation in connectivity and digital services for our customers across Pakistan and beyond. This move will further enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions in connectivity, fintech, cloud, cybersecurity, and driving digital inclusion,” Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said.

“Our decision to relocate VEON’s headquarters to Dubai reflects the strategic realignment of our focus with closer proximity to our key markets. This move positions us to capitalize on the vast opportunities Dubai offers, including its proximity to our operations, access to world-class talent, and enhanced visibility with a broad base of Gulf investors,” said Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of VEON.