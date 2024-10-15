Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Westerly wave to bring rain in northern areas from Oct 22

Web Desk
1:18 PM | October 15, 2024
According to the Meteorological Department, a new series of westerly waves is expected to enter Pakistan on October 22, potentially bringing rain to the northern regions.

In Lahore, today's weather forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 21°C and a maximum of 34°C, with the current temperature standing at 30°C. The wind speed is measured at 8 kilometers per hour, and the humidity level is at 67 percent.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Akhtar Mahmood, mentioned that while the northern areas may experience rainfall with the arrival of the western winds, Lahore's weather is expected to improve without any significant chance of rain.

