Tuesday, October 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

World Standards Day observed

Monitoring Report
October 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  World Standards Day was observed on Monday to pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide who develop voluntary technical agreements published as International Standards. This year’s theme is “Shared Vision for a Better World.” In his message for World Standards Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government’s commitment to support relevant organizations in Pakistan to achieve adherence to the highest global standards. He emphasized that the growth of Pakistan’s exports is directly linked to the compliance of goods and services with international standards. The Prime Minister noted that the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) is actively engaging with the global community, inspiring domestic manufacturers to adopt standardization and quality-focused practices. He highlighted that the PSQCA has developed rigorous safety standards for automotive vehicles to protect the lives of Pakistani citizens.

Govt set to unveil proposed 26th amendment in Parliament on Friday

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1728880416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024