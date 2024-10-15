World Standards Day observed

ISLAMABAD - World Standards Day was observed on Monday to pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide who develop voluntary technical agreements published as International Standards. This year’s theme is “Shared Vision for a Better World.” In his message for World Standards Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government’s commitment to support relevant organizations in Pakistan to achieve adherence to the highest global standards. He emphasized that the growth of Pakistan’s exports is directly linked to the compliance of goods and services with international standards. The Prime Minister noted that the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) is actively engaging with the global community, inspiring domestic manufacturers to adopt standardization and quality-focused practices. He highlighted that the PSQCA has developed rigorous safety standards for automotive vehicles to protect the lives of Pakistani citizens.