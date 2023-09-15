1,400 bags of sugar recovered

SARGODHA - The district administration on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown on fertilizer, sugar hoarders and profiteers in the district. According to a spokesperson for the district administration here on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sillanwli Shiza Rehman recovered 1,400 bags of sugar and ghee from a dealer shop. Meanwhile, AC Shahpur Anum Babar sealed three sugar godowns and imposed a fine of Rs70,000 on owners. Similarly, AC Kotmomin Rab Nawaz sealed seven illegal petrol agencies in Kotmomin city. He also imposed a fine of Rs35,000 on various shops at Bhiki khokhran and Kot Miana villages while lodged cases against two profiteers. The AC Kotmomin confiscated about 200 urea bags from a fertilizer dealer in village Jalip and distributed them among farmers at government rates. AC Sahiwal Nawaz inspected various petrol pumps on Sillanwli-Sahiwal Road and imposed a fine of Rs35,000 on them.