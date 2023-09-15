Friday, September 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

31 new cases of dengue in city

Staff Reporter
September 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   As many as 31 new cases of dengue were reported in the city during the last 24 hours and anti-dengue efforts have also been ramped up. Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider came to field besides gathering data from 1,034 locations. She personally reviewed anti-dengue operations in Defense Phase III. Two houses were identified with dengue larvae and promptly treat­ed, including surrounding areas with spray. Rafia engaged with residents to discuss performance of dengue teams and assessed their micro-plans and tally sheets. She also emphasized the importance of clearing weeds and grass from vacant plots in the area. Separately, in UC-72 Anarkali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Adnan Rashid warned the DDH about duty delays. 

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Umar Maqbool assessed anti-dengue activities in UC-115 Samanabad. Larvae were discovered in L-Block and H-Block, leading to immediate dengue spraying in affected houses and their surroundings. Administrative of­ficers would continue to intensify their efforts in monitoring dengue response and surveillance in the field, DC Rafia Haider said.

Sri Lanka win thriller against Pakistan, face India in Asia Cup final

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1694657764.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023