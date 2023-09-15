31 new cases of dengue in city

LAHORE - As many as 31 new cases of dengue were reported in the city during the last 24 hours and anti-dengue efforts have also been ramped up. Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider came to field besides gathering data from 1,034 locations. She personally reviewed anti-dengue operations in Defense Phase III. Two houses were identified with dengue larvae and promptly treat­ed, including surrounding areas with spray. Rafia engaged with residents to discuss performance of dengue teams and assessed their micro-plans and tally sheets. She also emphasized the importance of clearing weeds and grass from vacant plots in the area. Separately, in UC-72 Anarkali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Adnan Rashid warned the DDH about duty delays.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Umar Maqbool assessed anti-dengue activities in UC-115 Samanabad. Larvae were discovered in L-Block and H-Block, leading to immediate dengue spraying in affected houses and their surroundings. Administrative of­ficers would continue to intensify their efforts in monitoring dengue response and surveillance in the field, DC Rafia Haider said.