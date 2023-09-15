36 more dengue cases surface in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI - As many as 36 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 534 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemic Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood said on Thursday that 21 of the new cases came from Potohar Town Urban, five from Rawalpindi Cantonment, four from Municipal Corporation and three from Chaklala Cantonment.

He said that 98 patients were admitted to district hospitals, out of which 73 were confirmed while 461 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad said that during the last 24 hours, the district administration registered 63 FIRs for violations of dengue SOPs, issued tickets to 15, sealed two premises and fined Rs 89,000.

During the indoor surveillance, the teams checked 18,145 houses in the last 24 hours and larvae were found in 802 houses.

Similarly, he added that out of 6,036 locations checked, teams found larvae at 122 locations during external surveillance.