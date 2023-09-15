5 lakh saplings to be planted

LAHORE - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said on Thursday that five lakh saplings would be planted in the provincial capital this year. During his visit to different localities, he said that more than 250,000 saplings had already been planted while remaining target would be achieved soon and every sapling planted during the drive would have the PHA records (number, growth etc.,) through geo-tagging. “The PHA has embarked on a mission to enhance the beauty of Lahore while combating the persistent issue of smog, the department is promoting cleanliness, ensuring the provision of clean water and enhancing restroom facilities in the authority’s gardens,” the DG said. In a significant move towards environmental pollution control, the PHD DG Wattoo initiated an assessment of the current tree planting locations. The assessment aims to identify areas where additional tree planting could be strategically implemented to combat smog and improve air quality in Lahore.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started registration in its training programme ‘SheWins’ to improve the skills of women and help them in career building.