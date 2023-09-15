5 lakh saplings to be planted

LAHORE - Parks and Horticulture Au­thority (PHA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said on Thursday that five lakh saplings would be planted in the provincial capital this year. During his visit to different lo­calities, he said that more than 250,000 saplings had already been planted while remaining target would be achieved soon and every sapling planted dur­ing the drive would have the PHA records (number, growth etc.,) through geo-tagging. “The PHA has embarked on a mission to enhance the beau­ty of Lahore while combating the persistent issue of smog, the department is promoting cleanliness, ensuring the pro­vision of clean water and en­hancing restroom facilities in the authority’s gardens,” the DG said. In a significant move towards environmental pollu­tion control, the PHD DG Wat­too initiated an assessment of the current tree planting lo­cations. The assessment aims to identify areas where addi­tional tree planting could be strategically implemented to combat smog and improve air quality in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the Punjab In­formation Technology Board (PITB) has started registra­tion in its training programme ‘SheWins’ to improve the skills of women and help them in ca­reer building.