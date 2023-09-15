Abdullah Sumbal remembered in condolence reference at Secretariat

LAHORE - A condolence reference for former federal interior secretary (late) Abdullah Khan Sum­bal was held at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the se­nior member board of revenue, addi­tional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home) and administrative secretaries of all the departments attended the condolence reference while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners partici­pated through video link. The con­dolence reference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The Ad­ministrative Secretaries’ Committee paid tribute to Abdullah Khan Sum­bal for his services in civil service.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that Abdullah Khan Sumbal was a hardworking and capable officer as well as a very good human being and his services in civil service would al­ways be remembered. He remarked that the sudden death of Abdullah Khan Sumbal is a great loss for his family and the civil service.