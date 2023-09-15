All-round Pakistan Women thump South Africa in 3rd ODI

KARACHI - Pakistan Women’s brilliant bowling and impressive half-centuries by Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof, secured a resounding eight-wicket victory over South Africa Women in the third One Day International (ODI) here at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Thursday night.

Although South Africa Women had already clinched the ODI series with a 2-1 lead, courtesy of their earlier performances, this match re­mained a crucial part of the ICC Women’s Championship. Pakistan Women success­fully chased down the target of 186 runs in just 38 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

The Pakistani side began the chase with a flying start, as the openers managed to accumulate 39 runs within the first 10 overs. However, the early momentum was disrupted when Sadaf Shams (13) lost her wicket to Aya­bongaKhaka. It was then that Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof took charge of the game, forging a remarkable 110-run partnership for the second wicket. Sidra contrib­uted a well-fought 68 off 82 balls, featuring six fours be­fore being dismissed at 149.

On the other hand, Bismah Maroof displayed remark­able composure, notching an unbeaten 60 off 98 balls, in­cluding six boundaries. Aliya Riaz, coming in at number four, played a quickfire in­nings of 19 runs, laced with four boundaries, at a striking rate exceeding 135, effective­ly sealing the victory.

South Africa Women had batted first and managed to score 185-6. Pakistan’s excel­lent start saw South Africa’s captain, Laura Wolvaardt, bowled out in the very first over by Sadia Iqbal. Opener Tazmin Brits (32) and Lara Goodall added 52 runs for the second wicket before Brits was caught and bowled by Diana Baig.

Sune Luus (10) and Lara Goodall (13) also fell cheaply, leaving South Africa strug­gling at 64-4. Nadine de Klerk’s contributions were pivotal in elevating the total to 185, as she partnered with Marizanne Kapp (21) and Delmi Tucker (25), adding 36 and 37 runs for the fifth and sixth wickets, respectively.

However, the lower-order collapse for South Africa saw them at 160-9, with wickets falling quickly. The 11th bat­ter, Masabata Klass, held her ground, surviving 19 balls for her five runs, ensuring De Klerk could score from the other end. The final pair add­ed 25 runs, with De Klerk con­tributing 60, the highest score in the South Africa innings.

Pakistan Women’s bowlers made significant contribu­tions, with Sadia Iqbal claiming 2-26 in her 10 overs. Nida Dar claimed 2-31 and Nashra Sand­hu 2-37. Diana Baig, Aliya Riaz, and Waheeda Akhtar each con­tributed with a wicket