Anti-polio drive arrangements reviewed

SUKKUR - A coordination meeting of all related departments, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Thursday reviewed the arrangements made in connection with the upcoming anti-polio drive in the district. The meeting was attended by the Police officials, representatives of PPHI, WHO, educational institutions and officials of allied departments of the administration. Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that coordinated efforts are underway to eradicate the menace of polio once and for all and all related departments are participating in the anti-polio drives and using all available resources to make the campaign more effective and successful. He urged the polio teams to work with more commitment and dedication to achieve the 100 per cent results as being achieved in the previous anti-polio drives. Focal Person gave a detailed briefing about the arrangements made for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the district. It was informed that comprehensive arrangements have been made in the Sukkur, Saleh Putt, Rohri and Pano Aqil taluka of the district and rural areas for administering anti-polio drops to the children in the upcoming campaign against polio. The administration has also ensured the participation of citizens belonging to all walks of life. The administration has urged parents and citizens to get their children vaccinated against the polio and root out the crippling disease forever. The meeting also discussed the security arrangements for the polio teams.