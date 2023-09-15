AWKUM holds finance, planning body meeting

MARDAN - The 27th meeting of the Finance & Planning Committee of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan was held on Thursday, chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Zahoor Ul Haq.

The meeting was attended by the Pro- Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Sultan Ayaz, Dean Faculty of Physical and numerical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Saeed Islam, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr Zahir Shah, Dean Faculty of Arts and humanities, Prof. Dr. Tahir, Deputy Secretary Higher Education Department, Azhar Zahoor, Deputy Secretary, Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sahibzada Abbas, Director Planning & Development and others.

The meeting focused on fee restructuring for academic programs, hostels, examination fees (pharmacy), and annual fees for affiliated colleges. Additionally, discussions revolved around the establishment of a Squash Academy and Resource Centre at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, a project awarded by the HEC to the University, involving the creation of a state-of-the-art International level Squash Academy.