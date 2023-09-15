Friday, September 15, 2023
Bahawalpur Police lodge 194 FIRs over electricity theft

Our Staff Reporter
September 15, 2023
BAHAWALPUR  -  The district police of Bahawalpur have registered 194 FIRs against the accused allegedly involved in electric­ity theft in different areas of the district.

According to a spokesperson for Bahawalpur Police, the provincial government had directed the district po­lice to play due role in a crackdown underway against those involved in electricity theft. 

“Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Mu­hammad Abbas himself has been monitoring the po­lice action being taken against the accused involved in electricity theft,” he said.

He said that Bahawalpur Police have been providing security and extending full cooperation to the staff of Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) Bahawalpur Office who had been disconnecting the electricity connec­tions of the defaulters. 

He added that on the recommendations of the MEP­CO Bahawalpur Office, strict action was taken against those involved in electricity theft. 

“Bahawalpur Police have registered 194 FIRs over electricity theft reported in different areas of the dis­trict,” he concluded.

Our Staff Reporter

