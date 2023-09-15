Border closure sparks chaos for truckers at Torkham

Peshawar - The closure of the Torkham border for all types of traffic between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the past seven days has resulted in thousands of trucks loaded with goods lining up in both countries.

Director of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, claimed that the impasse following a firefight between security forces over the construction of an unlawful structure at zero point has caused approximately three million US dollars in losses to businessmen. This includes the destruction of perishable goods such as fresh fruit, vegetables, poultry, meat, eggs, juices, and more. From Torkham zero point to Landi Kotal, more than 1,500 to 2,000 trucks are parked in queues on both sides of the road, awaiting the border’s reopening.

Similarly, on the Afghanistan side, the number of stranded trucks is more than 2000 to around 2500 due to the seasonal fresh fruit exports to Pakistan. Zia reported that significant quantities of perishable goods, including fresh fruits like grapes, bananas, citrus, melon dew, and vegetables like lady’s finger and tomatoes, have gone to waste. Apart from transit trade goods, a large quantity of import and export goods from both countries has been stranded due to the border closure.

Director PAJCCI urged the relevant authorities to take measures for the early resolution of disputes because the permanent closure of the border is not a solution and is detrimental to the economies of both countries and regional trade.

He stressed that the closure of the border is affecting not only bilateral trade but also regional trade, especially Pakistan’s exports to Central Asian countries, which rely on passage through Afghanistan. Additionally, ailing Afghans who come to Pakistan for treatment are stuck at the border under deteriorating conditions due to the border closure.