Bradford Music Month to bring ‘bassline and bhangra’ to district

BRADFORD-The UK’s City of Culture 2025 is set to have a month-long event to celebrate its “rich and diverse” music scenes. Bradford Music Month in November will see concerts, workshops and other events across the district. Its team, made up of musicians, venue managers and record labels, hopes it will “entertain and engage” a range of communities through music. Promised highlights include a “bassline and bhangra sober rave” and a range of wellbeing-focused music workshops. Further events are said to include public opera performances, world music showcases and opportunities for local musicians to receive funding and support to put on their own concerts. The full programme is set to be unveiled at the end of September.

The initiative, supported by Bradford Council, Bradford Producing Hub and Arts Council England, is being led by musician Sinead Campbell, QM Records founder Ned Archibong and events manager Gail Simpkins. Mr Archibong, who grew up in Bradford, described music as “such a power force” in the district. “The month is about showcasing everything that’s happening in the local music scene, it’s an opportunity to highlight all the good things that are going on here,” he said. “With city of culture and the redevelopment of the Bradford Odeon as Bradford Live, having as many flagship cultural offerings is a really good thing for the city and surrounding areas.” With 2025 UK City of Culture nearing, the team hopes the month - which was piloted in 2022 - will become a regular date in the district’s cultural calendar.