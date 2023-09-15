Friday, September 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet body seeks Farah, her husband’s names on ECL

Cabinet body seeks Farah, her husband’s names on ECL
Imran Mukhtar
September 15, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The sub-committee of the federal cabinet on Thurs­day recommended to place names of 17 individ­uals including Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi, a close friend of former first day Bushra Bibi, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar on the Exit Control List (ECL). The sub-committee recommended plac­ing the names of the couple on no-fly list on the re­quest of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the official sources privy to the development in­formed The Nation. The federal cabinet would take a final decision on the recommendation.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti and Caretaker Minister for Communications and Rail­ways Shahid Ashraf Tarar participated in the meeting that was also attended by officials of the ministries of interior, and law besides other departments. Farah Gogi and her spouse Gujjar are facing investigations by the bureau on charges of corruption and money laundering. The couple was considered very influen­tial under the then Punjab government of Sardar Us­man Buzdar. Both had already fled abroad and have not returned to the country to face the probe despite being repeatedly summoned by the NAB.

Sri Lanka win thriller against Pakistan, face India in Asia Cup final

According to an announcement of the Ministry of Interior, the sub-committee formed by the cabinet to review cases of ECL also recommended exclud­ing the names of five individuals from the no-fly list. The meeting also approved to exclude names of all individuals from the ECL who were wanted by the departments concerned in seven different cases, the ministry said without naming anyone.

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1694657764.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023