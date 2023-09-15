Cheating among students

As we are well aware, annual examinations begin in April and May of every year. Unfortunately, our educational system is currently plagued by a prevalent issue: cheating. Students in the ninth and tenth grades appear to be unafraid of resorting to dishonest means, and shockingly, some teachers are also implicated in this problem. Papers are being leaked well before their scheduled examination dates. Despite the government’s promises of creating a cheating-free environment, all efforts seem to be in vain when confronted with the allure of blue and orange rupee notes.
Private institutions charge high fees in the name of providing quality education, but they allocate a significant amount to examination centres for providing cheating materials to their students. Consequently, these students manage to clear their exams with high grades, but they lack the fundamental skills necessary to write an essay or an application. Consequently, our passing rates might be on the rise, but the overall literacy rate is plummeting, primarily due to the proliferation of this type of cheating material.
Hence, it is an earnest request to the concerned authorities to take strict measures and eradicate this damaging trend from our education system. It is imperative that we restore the integrity of our education system and ensure that students receive a genuine and valuable education.
ATIF KAMAL,
Karachi